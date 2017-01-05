Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Watch the Aug. 21 solar eclipse at the University of New Orleans
Those looking to get the Total Eclipse experience next week will have to head to the "eclipse belt" north of New Orleans, but the city will see a partial eclipse of the sun next Monday, starting just before noon. According to NASA, the Aug. 21 eclipse is the first to sweep across the whole United States since 1918, a spectacle that will take three hours ? and the last solar eclipse was in 1979.

The University of New Orleans (UNO) is all set up to be your place for #Eclipse2017, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with NASA's livestream of the sight in the Privateer Pride Room.?
