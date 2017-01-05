admin Site Admin

Watch the Aug. 21 solar eclipse at the University of New Orleans Those looking to get the Total Eclipse experience next week will have to head to the "eclipse belt" north of New Orleans, but the city will see a partial eclipse of the sun next Monday, starting just before noon. According to NASA, the Aug. 21 eclipse is the first to sweep across the whole United States since 1918, a spectacle that will take three hours ? and the last solar eclipse was in 1979.



