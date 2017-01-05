|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|08-14-2017, 06:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2017-2018 schedule
The NBA's 2017-2018 regular season schedule is out, and the New Orleans Pelicans (and their*new uniforms)*will start in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
The Pelicans then head home to face 2017 championship winners the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 20, to be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.?
