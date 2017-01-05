admin Site Admin

Saffron NOLA opens on Magazine Street

One of the most anticipated openings of the summer is here:



The modern Indian restaurant (4128 Magazine St., 504-323-2626) opened quietly last week and held its grand opening on Aug. 10.

