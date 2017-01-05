|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; One of the most anticipated openings of the summer is here: Saffron NOLA *is now open on Magazine Street. The modern Indian restaurant (4128 Magazine St., 504-323-2626) opened quietly last week and held its grand opening on Aug. 10.
|08-15-2017, 10:31 AM
|#1
Saffron NOLA opens on Magazine Street
One of the most anticipated openings of the summer is here: Saffron NOLA*is now open on Magazine Street.
The modern Indian restaurant (4128 Magazine St., 504-323-2626) opened quietly last week and held its grand opening on Aug. 10.
