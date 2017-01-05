admin Site Admin

Turkey and the Wolf is America?s Best New Restaurant, says Bon Appetit

Mason Hereford?s Irish Channel sandwich shop has been killing it since opening last year, garnering accolades from critics near and far



? Turkey and the Wolf is America?s best new restaurant, according to Bon*Appetit Mason Hereford?s Irish Channel sandwich shop has been killing it since opening last year, garnering accolades from critics near and far (including this one ), so it shouldn?t come as a surprise that the restaurant snagged the food magazine?s top spot.