|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Turkey and the Wolf is America?s best new restaurant, according to Bon*Appetit . Mason Hereford?s Irish Channel sandwich shop has been killing it since opening last year, garnering accolades from critics near and far (including this one ), so it ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-15-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,112
Blog Entries: 2
|
Turkey and the Wolf is America?s Best New Restaurant, says Bon Appetit
Turkey and the Wolf is America?s best new restaurant, according to Bon*Appetit.
Mason Hereford?s Irish Channel sandwich shop has been killing it since opening last year, garnering accolades from critics near and far (including this one), so it shouldn?t come as a surprise that the restaurant snagged the food magazine?s top spot.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|