admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,114 Blog Entries: 2

Steve Beatty, longtime publisher of The Lens, departs under unclear circumstances Steve Beatty, longtime publisher and CEO of The Lens, "has left the nonprofit, investigative newsroom in New Orleans to pursue other interests,"



Reached by phone, Beatty said, "I hope to have something to say in the next couple of days."? Steve Beatty, longtime publisher and CEO of The Lens, "has left the nonprofit, investigative newsroom in New Orleans to pursue other interests," The Lens announced today . The circumstances of Beatty's departure yesterday were not clear, and The Lens' website already lists Beatty in its alumni section Reached by phone, Beatty said, "I hope to have something to say in the next couple of days."?