|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Steve Beatty, longtime publisher and CEO of The Lens, "has left the nonprofit, investigative newsroom in New Orleans to pursue other interests," The Lens announced today . The circumstances of Beatty's departure yesterday were not clear, and The Lens' website ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-15-2017, 04:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,114
Blog Entries: 2
|
Steve Beatty, longtime publisher of The Lens, departs under unclear circumstances
Steve Beatty, longtime publisher and CEO of The Lens, "has left the nonprofit, investigative newsroom in New Orleans to pursue other interests," The Lens announced today. The circumstances of Beatty's departure yesterday were not clear, and The Lens' website already lists Beatty in its alumni section.
Reached by phone, Beatty said, "I hope to have something to say in the next couple of days."?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|