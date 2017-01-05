Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Steve Beatty, longtime publisher of The Lens, departs under unclear circumstances

Steve Beatty, longtime publisher and CEO of The Lens, "has left the nonprofit, investigative newsroom in New Orleans to pursue other interests," The Lens announced today. The circumstances of Beatty's departure yesterday were not clear, and The Lens' website already lists Beatty in its alumni section.

Steve Beatty, longtime publisher of The Lens, departs under unclear circumstances
Steve Beatty, longtime publisher and CEO of The Lens, "has left the nonprofit, investigative newsroom in New Orleans to pursue other interests," The Lens announced today. The circumstances of Beatty's departure yesterday were not clear, and The Lens' website already lists Beatty in its alumni section.

Reached by phone, Beatty said, "I hope to have something to say in the next couple of days."?
