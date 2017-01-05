|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Granger will share his ideas on how to shoot in the bright south Louisiana sun, ways to not disturb the insects on the flowers you're photographing and general tripod tricks. Read the full article here......
08-16-2017
Join NOLA.com photographer Chris Granger on our next Photowalk
Granger will share his ideas on how to shoot in the bright south Louisiana sun, ways to not disturb the insects on the flowers you're photographing and general tripod tricks.
Read the full article here...
