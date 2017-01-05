admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,120 Blog Entries: 2

There's a heat advisory in New Orleans today

The City of New Orleans issued a press release last night announcing a heat advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.? The City of New Orleans issued a press release last night announcing a heat advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.?