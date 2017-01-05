admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,121 Blog Entries: 2

New Louisiana Children's Museum facility breaks ground in City Park this month

This month, the Louisiana Children?s Museum (LCM) officially breaks ground on its new home in City Park, with ambitious plans to offer ground-breaking programming to improve child welfare in New Orleans.



?Our focus on interactive learning and play remains the same,? says Julia Bland, CEO of LCM.? This month, the Louisiana Children?s Museum (LCM) officially breaks ground on its new home in City Park, with ambitious plans to offer ground-breaking programming to improve child welfare in New Orleans.?Our focus on interactive learning and play remains the same,? says Julia Bland, CEO of LCM.?