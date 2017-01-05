admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,127 Blog Entries: 2

Cedric Richmond on Steve Bannon's departure from the White House

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, issued this statement today on the departure of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (who was, according to President Donald Trump's administration, not fired):

<blockquote> "Firing Steve Bannon is not enough because the issue of him working in the White House has never only been about him.? Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, issued this statement today on the departure of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (who was, according to President Donald Trump's administration, not fired): "Firing Steve Bannon is not enough because the issue of him working in the White House has never only been about him.?