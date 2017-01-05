Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Cedric Richmond on Steve Bannon's departure from the White House

Cedric Richmond on Steve Bannon's departure from the White House

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, issued this statement today on the departure of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (who was, according to President Donald Trump's administration, not fired): &lt;blockquote&gt; &quot;Firing Steve Bannon is ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-18-2017, 06:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,127
Blog Entries: 2
Cedric Richmond on Steve Bannon's departure from the White House

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, issued this statement today on the departure of former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (who was, according to President Donald Trump's administration, not fired):
<blockquote> "Firing Steve Bannon is not enough because the issue of him working in the White House has never only been about him.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: Logan Lucky | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:54 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts