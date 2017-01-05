Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Y@ Speak: partially eclipsed

Y@ Speak: partially eclipsed

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; If you didn't fry your eyes while looking directly into the sun, which is a totally normal thing you should do at any time , catch up with a week of New Orleans protests against monuments, white supremacy and the*Sewerage ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-21-2017, 07:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,134
Blog Entries: 2
Y@ Speak: partially eclipsed
If you didn't fry your eyes while looking directly into the sun, which is a totally normal thing you should do at any time, catch up with a week of New Orleans protests against monuments, white supremacy and the*Sewerage & Water Board.
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's Health Book, fall 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:28 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts