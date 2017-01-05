|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; If you didn't fry your eyes while looking directly into the sun, which is a totally normal thing you should do at any time , catch up with a week of New Orleans protests against monuments, white supremacy and the*Sewerage ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-21-2017, 07:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,134
Blog Entries: 2
|
Y@ Speak: partially eclipsed
If you didn't fry your eyes while looking directly into the sun, which is a totally normal thing you should do at any time, catch up with a week of New Orleans protests against monuments, white supremacy and the*Sewerage & Water Board.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|