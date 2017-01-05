admin Site Admin

Flying Pig Cafe to open on Prytania Street

The Flying Pig Cafe, a restaurant focusing on Southern cuisine*from husband-and-wife team Rob and Kat Vance, will open on Prytania Street.



The restaurant takes over the space at 4920 Prytania St., the long-time home of sushi restaurant Kyoto, which closed last year.



