The Flying Pig Cafe, a restaurant focusing on Southern cuisine*from husband-and-wife team Rob and Kat Vance, will open on Prytania Street. The restaurant takes over the space at 4920 Prytania St., the long-time home of sushi restaurant Kyoto, which closed
08-24-2017
Flying Pig Cafe to open on Prytania Street
The Flying Pig Cafe, a restaurant focusing on Southern cuisine*from husband-and-wife team Rob and Kat Vance, will open on Prytania Street.
The restaurant takes over the space at 4920 Prytania St., the long-time home of sushi restaurant Kyoto, which closed last year.
