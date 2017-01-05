admin Site Admin

Second line and rally to commemorate 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

A memorial march will transform into a second line as it moves from the Lower 9th Ward to the 7th Ward on the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures.



Hip Hop Caucus, New Orleans Katrina Commemoration Foundation, Nuthin But Fire Records, Q93.3-FM, People?s Climate Music, social aid and pleasure clubs and other community groups host the event beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

[content-2]To commemorate Katrina's 10th anniversary in 2015 and call attention to struggling neighborhoods and enduring injustice left behind in its wake, hundreds of people marched from the site of the Lower 9th Ward levee breach to parade into the 7th Ward.



