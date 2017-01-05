|
New Orleans Coroner Jeffrey Rouse has dropped his campaign for reelection in the two-man contest for the job ? but it's too late to get his name off the ballot. In a statement Aug. 24 , Rouse said he had ...
|
|
Report: Coroner Jeffrey Rouse will not seek reelection
New Orleans Coroner Jeffrey Rouse has dropped his campaign for reelection in the two-man contest for the job ? but it's too late to get his name off the ballot. In a statement Aug. 24, Rouse said he had only "reluctantly" filed for reelection this summer but announced he will refocus on his work in psychiatric care, in which he worked prior to his election in 2014.?
