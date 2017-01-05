|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
08-28-2017, 05:32 PM
|
|
Landrieu urges New Orleanians to stay home Tuesday due to anticipated weather
Mayor Mitch Landrieu is recommending New Orleans residents stay home tomorrow in anticipation of what may be heavy rainfall from feeder bands related to Tropical Storm Harvey. At today's press conference of city leaders, Landrieu said that the likelihood of heavy rain and possible tornado activity was what led him to make the call.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I recommend that everyone stay home tomorrow," Landrieu said.
All Orleans Parish public schools and Catholic schools will be closed, as will the University of New Orleans and Delgado College.?
|
|
|
|