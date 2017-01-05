admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,153 Blog Entries: 2

Landrieu urges New Orleanians to stay home Tuesday due to anticipated weather Mayor Mitch Landrieu is recommending New Orleans residents stay home tomorrow in anticipation of what may be heavy rainfall from feeder bands related to Tropical Storm Harvey. At today's press conference of city leaders, Landrieu said that the likelihood of heavy rain and possible tornado activity was what led him to make the call.



"Out of an abundance of caution, I recommend that everyone stay home tomorrow," Landrieu said.



All Orleans Parish public schools and Catholic schools will be closed, as will the University of New Orleans and Delgado College.? Mayor Mitch Landrieu is recommending New Orleans residents stay home tomorrow in anticipation of what may be heavy rainfall from feeder bands related to Tropical Storm Harvey. At today's press conference of city leaders, Landrieu said that the likelihood of heavy rain and possible tornado activity was what led him to make the call."Out of an abundance of caution, I recommend that everyone stay home tomorrow," Landrieu said.All Orleans Parish public schools and Catholic schools will be closed, as will the University of New Orleans and Delgado College.?