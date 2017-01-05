admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,154 Blog Entries: 2

Several comedy shows accept cash donations for Houston Food Bank this week

Comedy shows throughout New Orleans this week will take donations (cash ? don't bring your expired cream of mushroom cans) to benefit



? Comedy shows throughout New Orleans this week will take donations (cash ? don't bring your expired cream of mushroom cans) to benefit Houston Food Bank in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to send as many as 30,000 people to Texas shelters. Here's a calendar of participating shows you can hit up: