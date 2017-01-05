|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; With up to 4 inches of rain forecast in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Harvey slowly moves into Louisiana, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home and off the roads Tuesday, Aug. 29. Some parts of the city got ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-29-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,156
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans under flash flood watch as Harvey heads to Louisiana
With up to 4 inches of rain forecast in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Harvey slowly moves into Louisiana, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home and off the roads Tuesday, Aug. 29. Some parts of the city got as much as 6 inches of rain yesterday, and a flash flood watch remains through Thursday, as Harvey is expected to move eastward then tick north by Wednesday night.
The city braces for the possibility of more flooding following Aug. 5 floods and the recently publicly revealed compromised pump system.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|