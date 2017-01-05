admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,156 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans under flash flood watch as Harvey heads to Louisiana

With up to 4 inches of rain forecast in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Harvey slowly moves into Louisiana, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home and off the roads Tuesday, Aug. 29. Some parts of the city got as much as 6 inches of rain yesterday, and a flash flood watch remains through Thursday, as Harvey is expected to move eastward then tick north by Wednesday night.



The city braces for the possibility of more flooding following Aug. 5 floods and the recently publicly revealed compromised pump system.? With up to 4 inches of rain forecast in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Harvey slowly moves into Louisiana, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home and off the roads Tuesday, Aug. 29. Some parts of the city got as much as 6 inches of rain yesterday, and a flash flood watch remains through Thursday, as Harvey is expected to move eastward then tick north by Wednesday night.The city braces for the possibility of more flooding following Aug. 5 floods and the recently publicly revealed compromised pump system.?