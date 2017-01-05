Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans under flash flood watch as Harvey heads to Louisiana

New Orleans under flash flood watch as Harvey heads to Louisiana

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; With up to 4 inches of rain forecast in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Harvey slowly moves into Louisiana, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home and off the roads Tuesday, Aug. 29. Some parts of the city got ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-29-2017, 11:30 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,156
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans under flash flood watch as Harvey heads to Louisiana

With up to 4 inches of rain forecast in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Harvey slowly moves into Louisiana, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home and off the roads Tuesday, Aug. 29. Some parts of the city got as much as 6 inches of rain yesterday, and a flash flood watch remains through Thursday, as Harvey is expected to move eastward then tick north by Wednesday night.

The city braces for the possibility of more flooding following Aug. 5 floods and the recently publicly revealed compromised pump system.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Hurricane Harvey relief: New Orleans shirts benefit Texas food banks | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:46 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts