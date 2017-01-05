|
A group called the Millennial Voter Engagement Initiative will host "Millennials Matter: Mayoral Forum" at Cafe Istanbul at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 ? and the event will feature a performance by Big Freedia. LaToya Cantrell, Troy Henry, Michael Bagneris, Hashim Walters, Manny Chevrolet Bruno, Derrick O?Brien Martin, Johnese Smith and Tommie Vassel are among the mayoral candidates who have pledged to attend, according to the group, with more to follow.
|
|
08-29-2017, 05:31 PM
You already know: A mayoral forum for millennials will feature Big Freedia
A group called the Millennial Voter Engagement Initiative will host "Millennials Matter: Mayoral Forum" at Cafe Istanbul at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 ? and the event will feature a performance by Big Freedia.
LaToya Cantrell, Troy Henry, Michael Bagneris, Hashim Walters, Manny Chevrolet Bruno, Derrick O?Brien Martin, Johnese Smith and Tommie Vassel are among the mayoral candidates who have pledged to attend, according to the group, with more to follow.?
