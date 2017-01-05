admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,159 Blog Entries: 2

You already know: A mayoral forum for millennials will feature Big Freedia

A group called the



LaToya Cantrell, Troy Henry, Michael Bagneris, Hashim Walters, Manny Chevrolet Bruno, Derrick O?Brien Martin, Johnese Smith and Tommie Vassel are among the mayoral candidates who have pledged to attend, according to the group, with more to follow.? A group called the Millennial Voter Engagement Initiative will host "Millennials Matter: Mayoral Forum" at Cafe Istanbul at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 ? and the event will feature a performance by Big Freedia.LaToya Cantrell, Troy Henry, Michael Bagneris, Hashim Walters, Manny Chevrolet Bruno, Derrick O?Brien Martin, Johnese Smith and Tommie Vassel are among the mayoral candidates who have pledged to attend, according to the group, with more to follow.?