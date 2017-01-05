|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
New Orleans schools, City Hall to reopen Aug. 30
New Orleans schools, City Hall and all public buildings and facilities will reopen Aug. 30 after city officials closed down Tuesday as a precautionary measure with Tropical Storm Harvey making its slow approach to Louisiana.
Archdiocese of New Orleans schools as well as Delgado, LSU Health Sciences Center, Southern University at New Orleans, University of New Orleans and Dillard, Loyola and Xavier universities also will reopen Aug. 30.
A tropical storm warning and flood watch remain in effect with heavy rains expected late Aug. 29 and overnight. [content-1]
