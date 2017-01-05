|
|08-30-2017, 10:30 AM
|#1
United Way blood drive in New Orleans to benefit Houston area
United Way of Southeast Louisiana hosts a "United We Give" blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 29, with a portion of donated blood to boost blood supplies in Houston and surrounding areas following Hurricane Harvey.
The drive runs from noon-4 p.m. at United Way's office at 2515 Canal St.
Harvey has threatened already-low summertime blood supplies ? Texas hospitals*filling with Houston-area evacuees also are experiencing blood shortages and*seeking donations, particularly from*O negative and O positive blood type donors, according to The Texas Tribune.
Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old and 130 pounds with parent or guardian consent) and in good health.
