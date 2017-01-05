admin Site Admin

United Way blood drive in New Orleans to benefit Houston area

United Way of Southeast Louisiana hosts a "United We Give" blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 29, with a portion of donated blood to boost blood supplies in Houston and surrounding areas following Hurricane Harvey.



The drive runs from noon-4 p.m. at United Way's office at 2515 Canal St.



Harvey has threatened already-low summertime blood supplies ? Texas hospitals*filling with Houston-area evacuees The Texas Tribune.



