|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; ACLU's training series on interacting with authorities returns Thursday to Algiers Regional Library . It's an adult program, but teens are welcome to attend.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-30-2017, 04:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,164
Blog Entries: 2
|
'Know Your Rights' ACLU workshop series returns Aug. 31
ACLU's training series on interacting with authorities returns Thursday to Algiers Regional Library. It's an adult program, but teens are welcome to attend.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|