admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,165 Blog Entries: 2

Rodrigue Foundation reissuing Katrina Blue Dog print to raise money for schools affected by Hurricane Harvey

In 2005, shortly after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods, the late artist George Rodrigue produced a "Blue Dog" painting showing the familiar canine with a red cross on its chest, floating on an American flag in a sea of water. Sales from that silkscreen print, We Will Rise Again, raised $700,000 for disaster relief, according to the*George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA).



? In 2005, shortly after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods, the late artist George Rodrigue produced a "Blue Dog" painting showing the familiar canine with a red cross on its chest, floating on an American flag in a sea of water. Sales from that silkscreen print,, raised $700,000 for disaster relief, according to the*George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA).