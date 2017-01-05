|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In 2005, shortly after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods, the late artist George Rodrigue produced a "Blue Dog" painting showing the familiar canine with a red cross on its chest, floating on an American flag in a sea of ...
08-30-2017
Rodrigue Foundation reissuing Katrina Blue Dog print to raise money for schools affected by Hurricane Harvey
In 2005, shortly after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods, the late artist George Rodrigue produced a "Blue Dog" painting showing the familiar canine with a red cross on its chest, floating on an American flag in a sea of water. Sales from that silkscreen print, We Will Rise Again, raised $700,000 for disaster relief, according to the*George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GRFA).
