this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As soon as the sun left New Orleans City Park Oct. 28, costumes were traded for jackets and sweaters as temperatures started to dip into the 50s. The bands onstage also felt the weather change ? Whitney passed around a ...

Old 10-29-2017, 08:30 PM
Foo Fighters, Whitney and Brand New play with the cold at Voodoo 2017

As soon as the sun left New Orleans City Park Oct. 28, costumes were traded for jackets and sweaters as temperatures started to dip into the 50s. The bands onstage also felt the weather change ? Whitney passed around a bottle of Jameson for warmth, and Foo Fighters? Dave Grohl did everything in his power to warm up the crowd within a frantic 90-minute set.

Extremely eyebrowed Ed Kowalczyk of Live opened the main Altar stage?s accidental ?90s and 2000s revival showcase that started with Live hits like ?All Over You? and ?I Alone? and ?Lightning Crashes? before reformed post-emo band Brand New?s dramatic, simmering quiet-loud set.?
