Acro-Cats returning to New Orleans in December In keeping with our editorial policy of informing New Orleans of all things cats-related, we are happy to announce



America's favorite (only?) Cirque du Feline will once again thrill discerning theatergoers with 14 seasonally-themed performances at the Theater on St. Claude Dec. 1-16:



