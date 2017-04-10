|
In keeping with our editorial policy of informing New Orleans of all things cats-related , we are happy to announce The Amazing Acro-Cats are returning to New Orleans in December for their annual holiday residency in the Crescent City. America's ...
|
|
|10-30-2017, 05:31 PM
Acro-Cats returning to New Orleans in December
In keeping with our editorial policy of informing New Orleans of all things cats-related, we are happy to announce The Amazing Acro-Cats are returning to New Orleans in December for their annual holiday residency in the Crescent City.
America's favorite (only?) Cirque du Feline will once again thrill discerning theatergoers with 14 seasonally-themed performances at the Theater on St. Claude Dec. 1-16:
