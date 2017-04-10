Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Besh Steak renamed BH Steak following Harrah's split with John Besh

Besh Steak renamed BH Steak following Harrah's split with John Besh

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A week after Harrah?s New Orleans Casino announced it cut ties with the Besh Restaurant Group, the steakhouse inside the Canal Street casino officially has a new name. BH Steak has replaced Besh Steak, according to an announcement from the ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 10-31-2017, 03:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,374
Blog Entries: 2
Besh Steak renamed BH Steak following Harrah's split with John Besh

A week after Harrah?s New Orleans Casino announced it cut ties with the Besh Restaurant Group, the steakhouse inside the Canal Street casino officially has a new name. BH Steak has replaced Besh Steak, according to an announcement from the casino?s general manager.
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Central City BBQ to host Whole Hog Feast Nov. 18-19 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:36 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts