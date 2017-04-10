admin Site Admin

Besh Steak renamed BH Steak following Harrah's split with John Besh

A week after Harrah?s New Orleans Casino announced it cut ties with the Besh Restaurant Group, the steakhouse inside the Canal Street casino officially has a new name. BH Steak has replaced Besh Steak, according to an announcement from the casino?s general manager.

