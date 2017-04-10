|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A week after Harrah?s New Orleans Casino announced it cut ties with the Besh Restaurant Group, the steakhouse inside the Canal Street casino officially has a new name. BH Steak has replaced Besh Steak, according to an announcement from the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|10-31-2017, 03:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,374
Blog Entries: 2
|
Besh Steak renamed BH Steak following Harrah's split with John Besh
A week after Harrah?s New Orleans Casino announced it cut ties with the Besh Restaurant Group, the steakhouse inside the Canal Street casino officially has a new name. BH Steak has replaced Besh Steak, according to an announcement from the casino?s general manager.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|