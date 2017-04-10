Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Little Freddie King injured after bicycle accident, recovering at home

Little Freddie King injured after bicycle accident, recovering at home

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Blues guitarist Little Freddie King has returned home from a weeklong stay at University Medical Center following a recent*bicycle accident. The 77-year-old musician injured his spine and neck after hitting road debris, flipping over his handlebars, and landing on his ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-01-2017, 01:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,379
Blog Entries: 2
Little Freddie King injured after bicycle accident, recovering at home

Blues guitarist Little Freddie King has returned home from a weeklong stay at University Medical Center following a recent*bicycle accident. The 77-year-old musician injured his spine and neck after hitting road debris, flipping over his handlebars, and landing on his head while riding his bike on Poland Avenue.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Books roundup: Seven literary events in New Orleans in November | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts