Little Freddie King injured after bicycle accident, recovering at home

Blues guitarist Little Freddie King has returned home from a weeklong stay at University Medical Center following a recent*bicycle accident. The 77-year-old musician injured his spine and neck after hitting road debris, flipping over his handlebars, and landing on his head while riding his bike on Poland Avenue.?