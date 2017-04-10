|
Musicals don?t wrestle with weighty societal issues often, but Caroline, or Change takes on civil rights, low-wages and oppression, setting its story to a wide array of American music, including blues, spirituals, Motown, klezmer and folk, scored by one of ...
|
|
Review: Caroline, or Change
Musicals don?t wrestle with weighty societal issues often, but Caroline, or Change takes on civil rights, low-wages and oppression, setting its story to a wide array of American music, including blues, spirituals, Motown, klezmer and folk, scored by one of Broadway?s most accomplished composers, Jeanine Tesori. With poignant lyrics and book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes), masterfully presented by Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Loyola University?s Department of Theatre Arts and Dance, Caroline, or Change is one of the season?s most powerful performances.
