Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Review: Caroline, or Change

Review: Caroline, or Change

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Musicals don?t wrestle with weighty societal issues often, but Caroline, or Change takes on civil rights, low-wages and oppression, setting its story to a wide array of American music, including blues, spirituals, Motown, klezmer and folk, scored by one of ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-01-2017, 04:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,382
Blog Entries: 2
Review: Caroline, or Change

Musicals don?t wrestle with weighty societal issues often, but Caroline, or Change takes on civil rights, low-wages and oppression, setting its story to a wide array of American music, including blues, spirituals, Motown, klezmer and folk, scored by one of Broadway?s most accomplished composers, Jeanine Tesori. With poignant lyrics and book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes), masterfully presented by Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Loyola University?s Department of Theatre Arts and Dance, Caroline, or Change is one of the season?s most powerful performances.

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Little Freddie King injured after bicycle accident, recovering at home | Court rules Gov. Edwards can't protect LGBT workers from discrimination »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts