Caring for children with chronic conditions



Caring for kids with long-term illnesses or injuries is a multi-faceted situation that involves support from the family, community, medical professionals and educators. The families and loved ones of these children face many hurdles, but there are a number of options and agencies that can help children thrive regardless of their physical or mental challenges.



