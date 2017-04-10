admin Site Admin

"All Fats Day": New Orleans says goodbye to Fats Domino with immense second line

A sign bobbing above the sea of captain's hats and blue and white outfits declared Nov. 1 "All Fats Day" for "St. Antoine of the Lower Nine."



From Vaughan's Lounge in Bywater to the gates of his black-and-yellow landmark on Caffin Avenue in the Lower 9th Ward, an enormous crowd joined a*second line parade honoring rock 'n' roll legend and New Orleans icon Antoine "Fats" Domino, who died Oct. 24 at age 89.

[content-2] Trumpeter and bandleader James Andrews led the band powering the parade, easily overtaking both sides of the St. Claude Avenue bridge over the industrial canal.



The Original Big Nine Social Aid and Pleasure Club's golden banner waved in the front with the Pigeon Town Steppers' fleet of*baby pink and light blue suits and feathers, followed by members of*Treme Million Dollar Baby Dolls and*Black Storyville Baby Dolls, and horn players, percussionists, tambourine shakers, dancers and hundreds of fans marching alongside and wrapped up in them.



Don Bartholomew, son of legendary producer and arranger Dave Bartholomew, and Domino's grandson Chevis Domino paraded among the musicians.



