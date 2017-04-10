|
Weezer and Pixies will launch a co-headlining tour stopping by New Orleans next summer.*The bands perform June 26, 2018 at Champions Square. The tour announcement follows the October release of Weezer's eleventh album, Pacific Daydream. According to a statement from the bands, Pixies will play*"anything they want."
Weezer and Pixies co-headlining tour coming to New Orleans in 2018
Weezer and Pixies will launch a co-headlining tour stopping by New Orleans next summer.*The bands perform June 26, 2018 at Champions Square.
The tour announcement follows the October release of Weezer's eleventh album, Pacific Daydream. According to a statement from the bands, Pixies will play*"anything they want."?
