Weezer and Pixies will launch a co-headlining tour stopping by New Orleans next summer.*The bands perform June 26, 2018 at Champions Square. The tour announcement follows the October release of Weezer's eleventh album, Pacific Daydream. According to a statement from the bands, Pixies will play*"anything they want."

Weezer and Pixies co-headlining tour coming to New Orleans in 2018

Weezer and Pixies will launch a co-headlining tour stopping by New Orleans next summer.*The bands perform June 26, 2018 at Champions Square.

The tour announcement follows the October release of Weezer's eleventh album, Pacific Daydream. According to a statement from the bands, Pixies will play*"anything they want."?
