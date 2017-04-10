admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,384 Blog Entries: 2

Weezer and Pixies co-headlining tour coming to New Orleans in 2018

Weezer and Pixies will launch a co-headlining tour stopping by New Orleans next summer.*The bands perform June 26, 2018 at Champions Square.



The tour announcement follows the October release of Weezer's eleventh album, Pacific Daydream. According to a statement from the bands, Pixies will play*"anything they want."? Weezer and Pixies will launch a co-headlining tour stopping by New Orleans next summer.*The bands perform June 26, 2018 at Champions Square.The tour announcement follows the October release of Weezer's eleventh album,According to a statement from the bands, Pixies will play*"anything they want."?