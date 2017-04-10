admin Site Admin

Editorial: Mayor's race a mud pit

The final weeks of the 2017 mayoral election appear to be less a race to the finish line than a long, uncontrolled slide into a mud pit. LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet are exchanging accusations of poor money management and even poorer judgment.?