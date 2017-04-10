Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Double down: A smart renovation transforms an Uptown shotgun double into a spacious single

Double down: A smart renovation transforms an Uptown shotgun double into a spacious single

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Celeste Marshall discovered her dream home when she rented it. Read the full article here......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-02-2017, 03:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,387
Blog Entries: 2
Double down: A smart renovation transforms an Uptown shotgun double into a spacious single
Celeste Marshall discovered her dream home when she rented it.

Read the full article here...
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Report: Louisiana one of nation's worst states for premature birth | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts