|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Overlook Film Festival, a 'four-day celebration of horror and immersive experiences," will be held in the French Quarter April 19-22, 2018. The festival will be centered on the Bourbon Orleans Hotel and most screenings will be held at the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-03-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,388
Blog Entries: 2
|
Overlook Film Festival brings horror to New Orleans in April 2018
The Overlook Film Festival, a 'four-day celebration of horror and immersive experiences," will be held in the French Quarter April 19-22, 2018. The festival will be centered on the Bourbon Orleans Hotel and most screenings will be held at the Canal Place 9 theater.
Overlook debuted in 2017 in Mount Hood, Oregon, and featured numerous premieres including It Comes at Night, a live radio play and a festival-encompassing immersive game.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|