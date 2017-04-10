admin Site Admin

Overlook Film Festival brings horror to New Orleans in April 2018

The Overlook Film Festival, a 'four-day celebration of horror and immersive experiences," will be held in the French Quarter April 19-22, 2018. The festival will be centered on the Bourbon Orleans Hotel and most screenings will be held at the Canal Place 9 theater.



Overlook debuted in 2017 in Mount Hood, Oregon, and featured numerous premieres including It Comes at Night, a live radio play and a festival-encompassing immersive game.