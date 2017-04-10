Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Review: 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene

Review: 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It is fair to ask whether the world really needs a 90-minute documentary about a single scene in Alfred Hitchcock?s Psycho . Director Alexandre O. Philippe?s 78/52: Hitchcock?s Shower Scene may sound like something made expressly for film students, but ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-03-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,389
Blog Entries: 2
Review: 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene

It is fair to ask whether the world really needs a 90-minute documentary about a single scene in Alfred Hitchcock?s Psycho. Director Alexandre O. Philippe?s 78/52: Hitchcock?s Shower Scene may sound like something made expressly for film students, but the scene in question may be the only one in movie history to deserve such close scrutiny ? and 78/52 is anything but dry and academic.

Lavish attention to Psycho?s shower scene began with Hitchcock himself.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Overlook Film Festival brings horror to New Orleans in April 2018 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:55 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts