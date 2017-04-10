|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; People who have experienced sexual harassment or sexual violence are invited to share their stories at a Twelve Mile Limit open mic Nov. 7. The event, hosted by Me Too NOLA, *aims to raise awareness and demonstrate the prevalence of ...
|11-03-2017, 04:32 PM
|#1
There's a sexual harassment and violence storytelling event Nov. 7
People who have experienced sexual harassment or sexual violence are invited to share their stories at a Twelve Mile Limit open mic Nov. 7.
The event, hosted by Me Too NOLA,*aims to raise awareness and demonstrate the prevalence of sexual misconduct.?
