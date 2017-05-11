Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Buku Music + Art Project announces performers for March 9-10 event

Buku Music + Art Project announces performers for March 9-10 event

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Buku Music + Art Project has announced some of the performers for its March 9-10, 2018 event along the Riverfront. The festival features EDM, hip-hop, soul, indie rock and metal bands as well as pop-up performances, art installations and ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-07-2017, 12:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,395
Blog Entries: 2
Buku Music + Art Project announces performers for March 9-10 event

The Buku Music + Art Project has announced some of the performers for its March 9-10, 2018 event along the Riverfront. The festival features EDM, hip-hop, soul, indie rock and metal bands as well as pop-up performances, art installations and more.

Performers will include Bassnectar, MGMT, Sylvan Esso, SZA, Alison Wonderland, Isaiah Rashad, Flatbush Zombies, Borgore, Mura Masa, Bishop Briggs, Hippie Sabotage, Smino, Honey Dijon, Soulection, CloZee, Jade Cicada, Jack Villere and Bouffant Bouffant.

More performers will be announced.
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Boogying down at the Bucktown Seafood Festival | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:35 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts