Buku Music + Art Project announces performers for March 9-10 event

More performers will be announced. The Buku Music + Art Project has announced some of the performers for its March 9-10, 2018 event along the Riverfront. The festival features EDM, hip-hop, soul, indie rock and metal bands as well as pop-up performances, art installations and more.Performers will include Bassnectar, MGMT, Sylvan Esso, SZA, Alison Wonderland, Isaiah Rashad, Flatbush Zombies, Borgore, Mura Masa, Bishop Briggs, Hippie Sabotage, Smino, Honey Dijon, Soulection, CloZee, Jade Cicada, Jack Villere and Bouffant Bouffant.More performers will be announced.