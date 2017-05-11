|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In a CNN report last weekend, journalists Mallory Simon and Kyung Lah documented record-breaking numbers of Democratic women who have expressed interest in running for political office. Here in Louisiana, a new group wants to bring that surge of progressive ...
|
|
|11-07-2017, 02:30 PM
This group wants to train Louisiana Democratic women to run for office
In a CNN report last weekend, journalists Mallory Simon and Kyung Lah documented record-breaking numbers of Democratic women who have expressed interest in running for political office. Here in Louisiana, a new group wants to bring that surge of progressive women candidates to electoral races statewide.
Emerge Louisiana is the local affiliate of Emerge America, which trains Democratic women candidates to effectively run for office.?
