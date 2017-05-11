|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|11-08-2017, 10:30 AM
The NOLA Project presents staged readings of classic films
Local theater company The NOLA Project presents staged readings of classic films at the St. Alphonsus Art and Cultural*Center (2045 Constance St.). This weekend, Nov. 10 and 11, it?s The First Wives Club, and next weekend, Nov. 17 and 18, brings The Princess Bride.?
