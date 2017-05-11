admin Site Admin

The NOLA Project presents staged readings of classic films

Local theater company The NOLA Project presents staged readings of classic films at the St. Alphonsus Art and Cultural*Center (2045 Constance St.). This weekend, Nov. 10 and 11, it?s The First Wives Club, and next weekend, Nov. 17 and 18, brings The Princess Bride.?