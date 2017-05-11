admin Site Admin

New Orleans musicians to raise money for hurricane relief with 'Playing It Back' benefit concert Playing It Back, a benefit concert to assist victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, will take place at Generations Hall Nov. 15.



The night will be headlined by Rockin' Dopsie, Jr., and Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale, along with Vaughn Goudeau, New Cupid, DJ RQ Away, Phunky Monkeys and Anais St. John.