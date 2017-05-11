|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Playing It Back , a benefit concert to assist victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, will take place at Generations Hall Nov. 15. The night will be headlined by Rockin' Dopsie, Jr., and Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale, along ...
|11-08-2017, 03:32 PM
New Orleans musicians to raise money for hurricane relief with 'Playing It Back' benefit concert
Playing It Back, a benefit concert to assist victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, will take place at Generations Hall Nov. 15.
The night will be headlined by Rockin' Dopsie, Jr., and Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale, along with Vaughn Goudeau, New Cupid, DJ RQ Away, Phunky Monkeys and Anais St. John.?
