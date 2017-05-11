Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans musicians to raise money for hurricane relief with 'Playing It Back' benefit concert

New Orleans musicians to raise money for hurricane relief with 'Playing It Back' benefit concert

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Playing It Back , a benefit concert to assist victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, will take place at Generations Hall Nov. 15. The night will be headlined by Rockin' Dopsie, Jr., and Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale, along ...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By admin

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-08-2017, 03:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,400
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans musicians to raise money for hurricane relief with 'Playing It Back' benefit concert
Playing It Back, a benefit concert to assist victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, will take place at Generations Hall Nov. 15.

The night will be headlined by Rockin' Dopsie, Jr., and Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale, along with Vaughn Goudeau, New Cupid, DJ RQ Away, Phunky Monkeys and Anais St. John.?
ScottF likes this.
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The NOLA Project presents staged readings of classic films | Extras needed for Mavis Staples' protest music-video shoot,"If All I Was Was Black" »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts