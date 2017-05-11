|
11-08-2017, 04:31 PM
Extras needed for Mavis Staples' protest music-video shoot,"If All I Was Was Black"
A local call for extras has been issued for a music video shoot for Mavis Staples' "If All I Was Was Black," the title song from Staples' upcoming protest album, which was co-written and produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.
Directed by local filmmaker Zac Manual, the music video will "reimagine the use and intention of former confederate monument spaces by erecting a new, 11-ft. tall monument to a woman of color." The video will depict the new monument going up on the former site of the removed Jefferson Davis Monument on Jefferson Davis Pkwy.?
