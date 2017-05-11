admin Site Admin

Extras needed for Mavis Staples' protest music-video shoot,"If All I Was Was Black"

A local call for extras has been issued for a music video shoot for Mavis Staples' "If All I Was Was Black," the title song from Staples' upcoming



Directed by local filmmaker Zac Manual, the music video will "reimagine the use and intention of former confederate monument spaces by erecting a new, 11-ft. tall monument to a woman of color." The video will depict the new monument going up on the former site of the removed Jefferson Davis Monument on Jefferson Davis Pkwy.