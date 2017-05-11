|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Uptown coffee hub Cherry Espresso Bar is adding a second location in the Lower Garden District. The offshoot of the Laurel Street cafe will open on the ground floor of the luxury apartment building The Julian at 1581 Magazine St., ...
|11-09-2017, 11:32 AM
|#1
Cherry Espresso Bar expands to the Lower Garden District
Uptown coffee hub Cherry Espresso Bar is adding a second location in the Lower Garden District.
The offshoot of the Laurel Street cafe will open on the ground floor of the luxury apartment building The Julian at 1581 Magazine St., according to a post on social media by the shop?s proprietor, Lauren Fink.?
