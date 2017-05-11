admin Site Admin

Cherry Espresso Bar expands to the Lower Garden District

Uptown coffee hub



The offshoot of the Laurel Street cafe will open on the ground floor of the luxury apartment building The Julian at 1581 Magazine St., according to a post on social media by the shop's proprietor, Lauren Fink.