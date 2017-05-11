|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The city of New Orleans will launch its bike share program early next month with a total of 70 stations and 700 bicycles, Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration announced this afternoon. It's the first step in what the city says will ...
11-09-2017
|#1
New Orleans announces location of 70 stations in bike share program
The city of New Orleans will launch its bike share program early next month with a total of 70 stations and 700 bicycles, Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration announced this afternoon. It's the first step in what the city says will be a minimum of 90 stations and 900 bikes in the program, which is called Blue Bikes NOLA.?
