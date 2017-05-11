admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,404 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans announces location of 70 stations in bike share program

The city of New Orleans will launch its The city of New Orleans will launch its bike share program early next month with a total of 70 stations and 700 bicycles, Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration announced this afternoon. It's the first step in what the city says will be a minimum of 90 stations and 900 bikes in the program, which is called Blue Bikes NOLA .?