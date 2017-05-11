admin Site Admin

At mayoral panel, candidates plan a better future for New Orleans workers



At a wide-ranging forum Nov. 9 that seemed to touch on almost every social problem in the city, mayoral candidates LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet presented their visions for helping New Orleans workers share in their hometown's economic prosperity.



The forum at Algiers Auditorium, which was hosted by Loyola College of Law's Workplace Justice Project (WJP) and co-sponsored by several other progressive and civic-minded groups, was designed around a recent WJP report called "The State of Working New Orleans: The Industries That Sustain the Status Quo."