this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
11-13-2017, 01:30 PM
Taylor Swift to headline the Superdome in 2018
Following the release of her sixth album reputation, pop music extremist Taylor Swift has announced dates for her 2018 stadium tour. She'll make her first headlining visit to the Superdome on Sept. 22.
The album's first single "Look What You Made Me Do" signaled a cartoonish rejection of Swift's former self, with reputation as her big, aggressive and aggressively dramatic reintroduction.?
