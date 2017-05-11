admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,411 Blog Entries: 2

Taylor Swift to headline the Superdome in 2018

Following the release of her sixth album reputation, pop music extremist Taylor Swift has announced dates for her 2018 stadium tour. She'll make her first headlining visit to the Superdome on Sept. 22.



The album's first single "Look What You Made Me Do" signaled a cartoonish rejection of Swift's former self, with reputation as her big, aggressive and aggressively dramatic reintroduction.? Following the release of her sixth album, pop music extremist Taylor Swift has announced dates for her 2018 stadium tour. She'll make her first headlining visit to the Superdome on Sept. 22.The album's first single "Look What You Made Me Do" signaled a cartoonish rejection of Swift's former self, withas her big, aggressive and aggressively dramatic reintroduction.?