Backed by tax incentives, massive IT company to open in New Orleans, hire 2,000 people

A multi-billion dollar IT company expects to open its New Orleans office in January 2018, with plans to hire 2,000 people within the next several years ? all part of a multi-tiered effort among state and local politicians and business groups, tax incentive programs, local higher education systems, and the company itself, DXC Technology, which courted several states before landing with New Orleans.



At an announcement outside the Superdome Nov. 13, city and state officials didn?t mince words about the company?s arrival.



Gov. John Bel Edwards called it a ?historic? announcement, expected to create more permanent direct jobs than any other development in recent Louisiana history. Mayor Mitch Landrieu called it a ?game changer? and ?a transformational moment? for the city in advance of its 300th anniversary, with the company?s decision signaling a flag-planting moment for the city and large investors, that there?s ?no way city will ever be turned around again.?*Greater New Orleans Inc.?s Michael Hecht said the arrival of DXC ?emphatically validates New Orleans as a place for business and tech.?



The company?s arrival follows the state?s post-Katrina push for tech profusion, bolstered by tax credits and an ongoing narrative among city leaders and public-private partnershipping programs that the city can and will ?win? in the highly competitive tech industry.



