Review: Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story

In 2017, the deadliest shooting in U.S. history was committed by one person operating semi-automatic weapons, but 100 years ago, the ?crime of the century? was committed by two promising university students wielding a chisel. But the bizarre story of Nathan Leopold (John Fitzpatrick) and Richard Loeb (Eli Timm), two wealthy friends from Chicago who kidnapped, ransomed and murdered a teenage acquaintance in 1924, remains chilling for its cold-blooded senselessness.

