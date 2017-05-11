|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Next year is the New Orleans Tricentennial, and events are beginning to ramp up to mark the 300th anniversary of the city's founding. A documentary, New Orleans: The First 300 Years premieres on public television station WYES-TV tomorrow night, produced ...
11-14-2017, 05:31 PM
WYES documentary New Orleans: The First 300 Years premieres Nov. 15
Next year is the New Orleans Tricentennial, and events are beginning to ramp up to mark the 300th anniversary of the city's founding. A documentary, New Orleans: The First 300 Years premieres on public television station WYES-TV tomorrow night, produced by WYES veteran documentarian Peggy Scott Laborde and narrated by John Goodman.
The documentary will air at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on WYES, with repeats*on Sat., Nov. 18 at 4:00 p.m. and Thu.,*Nov. 23 at 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
WYES also is producing a series of "Tricentennial Moments" that will run during its regular programming.*More information under the jump.
