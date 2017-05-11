WYES documentary New Orleans: The First 300 Years premieres Nov. 15

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Next year is the New Orleans Tricentennial, and events are beginning to ramp up to mark the 300th anniversary of the city's founding. A documentary, New Orleans: The First 300 Years premieres on public television station WYES-TV tomorrow night, produced by WYES veteran documentarian Peggy Scott Laborde and narrated by John Goodman.

The documentary will air at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on WYES, with repeats*on Sat., Nov. 18 at 4:00 p.m. and Thu.,*Nov. 23 at 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

WYES also is producing a series of "Tricentennial Moments" that will run during its regular programming.*More information under the jump.
