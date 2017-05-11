|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; When he was 18 years old, Jose Torres fled violence in El Salvador and later arrived in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. On Nov. 15, he was scheduled to appear for a check-in appointment at the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-15-2017, 04:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,426
Blog Entries: 2
|
Mid-City church offers sanctuary to Salvadoran man threatened with deportation
When he was 18 years old, Jose Torres fled violence in El Salvador and later arrived in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. On Nov. 15, he was scheduled to appear for a check-in appointment at the New Orleans office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where immigrant advocates say agents planned to hand him a ticket out of the country to ?self-deport.?
But on Nov. 15, Torres ? standing among immigrant advocates and local faith leaders, along with his two U.S.-born daughters, ages 2 and 8 ? announced First Grace United Methodist Church would provide Torres sanctuary.
?I?m tired of being punished over and over, for one reason: for being an immigrant,? Torres said through tears.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|