Jesmyn Ward wins second National Book Award in fiction

The award was announced at a ceremony in New York Nov. 15.? Jesmyn Ward, the Mississippi-born author and Tulane University creative writing professor, has received the National Book Award in fiction for her recent novelThe award was announced at a ceremony in New York Nov. 15.?