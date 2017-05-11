|
Jesmyn Ward, the Mississippi-born author and Tulane University creative writing professor, has received the National Book Award in fiction for her recent novel Sing, Unburied, Sing . The award was announced at a ceremony in New York Nov. 15.
Jesmyn Ward wins second National Book Award in fiction
Jesmyn Ward, the Mississippi-born author and Tulane University creative writing professor, has received the National Book Award in fiction for her recent novel Sing, Unburied, Sing.
The award was announced at a ceremony in New York Nov. 15.?
