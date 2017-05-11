Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Jesmyn Ward wins second National Book Award in fiction

Jesmyn Ward wins second National Book Award in fiction

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Jesmyn Ward, the Mississippi-born author and Tulane University creative writing professor, has received the National Book Award in fiction for her recent novel Sing, Unburied, Sing . The award was announced at a ceremony in New York Nov. 15.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-16-2017, 12:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,428
Blog Entries: 2
Jesmyn Ward wins second National Book Award in fiction

Jesmyn Ward, the Mississippi-born author and Tulane University creative writing professor, has received the National Book Award in fiction for her recent novel Sing, Unburied, Sing.

The award was announced at a ceremony in New York Nov. 15.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Four dining and drinking events Nov. 16-19 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:35 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts