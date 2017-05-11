|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders ( NOAGE ) and Ochsner Pride host a symposium on LGBT health and aging Dec. 2. The symposium, which targets doctors, nurses, social workers, caretakers and other health care professionals, includes topics such as ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-16-2017, 03:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,429
Blog Entries: 2
|
NOAGE hosts 'LGBT Health and Aging' symposium Dec. 2
New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders (NOAGE) and Ochsner Pride host a symposium on LGBT health and aging Dec. 2.
The symposium, which targets doctors, nurses, social workers, caretakers and other health care professionals, includes topics such as creating a welcoming environment in health care settings, aging with HIV, transgender health care, legal issues and other matters relevant to LGBT seniors.?
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|