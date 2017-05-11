Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders ( NOAGE ) and Ochsner Pride host a symposium on LGBT health and aging Dec. 2. The symposium, which targets doctors, nurses, social workers, caretakers and other health care professionals, includes topics such as ...

NOAGE hosts 'LGBT Health and Aging' symposium Dec. 2

New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders (NOAGE) and Ochsner Pride host a symposium on LGBT health and aging Dec. 2.

The symposium, which targets doctors, nurses, social workers, caretakers and other health care professionals, includes topics such as creating a welcoming environment in health care settings, aging with HIV, transgender health care, legal issues and other matters relevant to LGBT seniors.?
