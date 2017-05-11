admin Site Admin

Landrieu meets with Jeff Sessions, Sen. Kennedy to discuss 'sanctuary' policies

The dispute between Mayor Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over New Orleans' compliance with federal immigration authorities has seemingly hit another wall.



It's been a caustic back and forth, following hardline immigration policies and rhetoric from*President Donald Trump, lawsuits over cities and "sanctuary" policies, and aggressive*Immigration and Customs Enforcement action.



Sessions says *the city harbors people living in the country illegally through NOPD policy that effectively gives them "sanctuary."?