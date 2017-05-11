|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The dispute between Mayor Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over New Orleans' compliance with federal immigration authorities has seemingly hit another wall. It's been a caustic back and forth, following hardline immigration policies and rhetoric from*President Donald ...
|11-16-2017, 07:32 PM
Landrieu meets with Jeff Sessions, Sen. Kennedy to discuss 'sanctuary' policies
The dispute between Mayor Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over New Orleans' compliance with federal immigration authorities has seemingly hit another wall.
It's been a caustic back and forth, following hardline immigration policies and rhetoric from*President Donald Trump, lawsuits over cities and "sanctuary" policies, and aggressive*Immigration and Customs Enforcement action.
Landrieu says the city and New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) do communicate with ICE, and nothing in NOPD policy prohibits the department from sharing information with the feds. Sessions says*the city harbors people living in the country illegally through NOPD policy that effectively gives them "sanctuary."?
